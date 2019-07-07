Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.52% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0.00% 5.40% 2.30% Industry Average 19.62% 20.13% 8.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion Corp. N/A 32 22.50 Industry Average 118.13M 601.94M 18.89

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.73

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 83.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -1.92% 6.33% 11.54% 4.07% -17.95% 38.33% Industry Average 9.17% 15.06% 12.61% 28.50% 50.24% 31.03%

For the past year Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.94 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s peers are 38.12% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.