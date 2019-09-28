Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Analysts See $0.69 EPS; Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Equity Residential (EQR) Holding

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.81% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. AIMC’s profit would be $44.50 million giving it 9.94 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s analysts see -2.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 264,931 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 97.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 21,762 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 500 shares with $38,000 value, down from 22,262 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 844,614 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Moves To The Sidelines After Altra Industrial Motion’s Recent Rally – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 525,000 shares in its portfolio. 433,457 were accumulated by Sei Com. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has 0.37% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 9,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 685,523 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 9,968 shares. Huntington Bank owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,512 shares. 349,797 were reported by Van Den Berg I Incorporated. Gates Capital owns 4.52 million shares. Diversified Trust Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 9,050 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 13,156 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 5,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aristotle Boston holds 679,521 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, gas and oil, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, gas and oil drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -5.70% below currents $86.25 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQR in report on Thursday, June 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors reported 500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 110,980 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 40,904 are held by Bokf Na. Transamerica Financial Advsr invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 609,348 were reported by Ameriprise Finance. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 372,329 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Lc holds 2,649 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Co reported 13,862 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.16% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 671,963 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 961,997 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 19,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 8,000 shares. D E Shaw Communications Incorporated accumulated 0% or 47,331 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,736 shares to 4,723 valued at $971,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,165 shares and now owns 168,226 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.50 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.