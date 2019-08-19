Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to pay $0.17 on Oct 2, 2019; Kensico Capital Management Has Lifted By $77.30 Million Its Ebay (EBAY) Position

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s current price of $24.55 translates into 0.69% yield. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 338,843 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 58.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired 2.09M shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 5.66M shares with $210.37 million value, up from 3.58 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 4.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 10,509 are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited. Citigroup owns 27,083 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 38,270 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Franklin Resources holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 682,857 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 23,446 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 880 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.56 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 91,931 shares. 177,585 were reported by First Manhattan. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 284,863 shares. De Burlo Group invested in 7,698 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Suggests It’s 35% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, gas and oil, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, gas and oil drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 309,100 shares to 2.86 million valued at $447.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 519,800 shares and now owns 7.77 million shares. Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 9.05% above currents $40.02 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, March 4. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $232,736 was made by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.