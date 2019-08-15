Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to pay $0.17 on Oct 2, 2019; Goldman Sachs Group Increased United States Cellular (USM) Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased United States Cellular Corp (USM) stake by 307.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 105,105 shares as United States Cellular Corp (USM)’s stock declined 1.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 139,305 shares with $6.40M value, up from 34,200 last quarter. United States Cellular Corp now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 224,223 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q EPS 52C; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q Rev $942M; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Among 5 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. United States Cellular has $5300 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.20’s average target is 34.22% above currents $34.42 stock price. United States Cellular had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6. JP Morgan upgraded United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold USM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 56,615 shares stake. First Manhattan has 1,730 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.25% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Numerixs Tech reported 3,600 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). 95,175 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Ajo LP accumulated 0.12% or 504,217 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.01% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Stifel Financial owns 15,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,758 shares.

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Share Price Has Gained 20% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See inside the new U.S. Cellular Loft at Lambeau Field – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consumers Rate U.S. Cellular Highest for Network Quality in the North Central Region in Latest J.D. Power Study – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.