Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to pay $0.17 on Oct 2, 2019; First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Sentiment Is 1.41

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Altra Industrial Motion Corp's current price of $29.86 translates into 0.57% yield. Altra Industrial Motion Corp's dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 290,897 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 117 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 83 sold and reduced their equity positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 117.08 million shares, up from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Industrial Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 66 Increased: 81 New Position: 36.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 34.02 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 4.52% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for 747,581 shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 475,200 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Force Capital Management Llc has 2.64% invested in the company for 24,155 shares. The Maryland-based Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Third Avenue Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 716,038 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 605,634 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has risen 19.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 827,975 are owned by Geode Management Ltd Liability Company. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Principal Fincl Gp holds 931,902 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 17,279 are held by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.16M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1.49 million shares. Cipher L P holds 0.23% or 74,409 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Great Lakes Advsrs stated it has 192,225 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 865 shares. 9,554 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Susquehanna Gru Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,190 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Co stated it has 679,521 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It has a 23.31 P/E ratio. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, gas and oil, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, gas and oil drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

