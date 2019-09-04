Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to pay $0.17 on Oct 2, 2019; Contour Asset Management Cut Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $2.41 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 237,765 shares with $84.78M value, down from 244,534 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $125.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 3.25 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam –

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s current price of $24.60 translates into 0.69% yield. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.35% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 368,295 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,944 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 850 shares. 17,181 are owned by Bankshares. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marsico Mngmt Llc invested in 1.66% or 128,904 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,020 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments owns 243,122 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 23,546 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,236 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc holds 122,447 shares. Cap Research Global Investors invested in 26.65M shares or 3.01% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas holds 0.04% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Ca owns 797 shares. 184,322 were accumulated by Cibc.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $456.63 million for 68.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Netflix Could Fall to $200 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 44.23% above currents $289.29 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Altra (AIMC) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, gas and oil, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, gas and oil drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 642,849 are held by Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.1% or 1.94M shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 47,044 shares. Spitfire Cap Limited Liability accumulated 161,224 shares. Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 13,162 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 1.00M shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 39,843 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 42,618 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,527 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 957,285 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 756,276 shares. Gates Cap Mgmt has invested 6.46% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).