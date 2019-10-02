Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.01 Million; Winch Advisory Services Boosted Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.11 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 57,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 1,874 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67,000, down from 59,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 125,705 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 589 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28 million, up from 7,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $27.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.86. About 1.60M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Proof That Amazon Is Concerned About Roku – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Teams with 30 Leading Tech Firms to Announce Voice Interoperability Initiative and Watson Health (NYSE: $IBM) Signs Agreement with Guerbet for AI Prostate Cancer Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon target trimmed on near-term profitability – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Fresh launches on-demand in UK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.51 million for 9.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.