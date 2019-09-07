Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake Raised by Van Den Berg Management I Inc; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Heritage Investors Management Decreased Its Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 61,407 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, down from 63,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 160,887 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19,704 shares to 949,922 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,876 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). State Street Corporation has 1.42M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance stated it has 13,162 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 0.04% or 6,457 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1,656 shares. Citigroup owns 27,083 shares. 32,601 are held by Legal General Plc. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reported 18,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 209,218 shares. 161,441 are owned by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com. State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1.52 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 23,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 208,030 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $507.65M for 24.63 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.