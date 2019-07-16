Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake Increased by Spitfire Capital Llc; Seidman Lawrence B Has Raised Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Holding

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 87,182 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 284,419 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,734 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,477 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 379,184 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 600,505 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Legal & General Group Public Ltd has 5,964 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Eidelman Virant Cap has 39,750 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Palouse Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Tiaa Cref Mgmt owns 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 266,578 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 46,595 shares. Aqr Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 110,420 shares.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Passing of Director and Former Chairman, Michael A. Varet – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results; Total Assets Surpass $5 Billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Limited owns 12,567 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 500 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 91,931 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Company invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 756,936 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Company reported 644,295 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 642,849 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Liability New York holds 1.23% or 107,562 shares. Prelude Limited Com invested in 0% or 37 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1.49 million shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Arnold Van Den Berg Buys 2 Stocks, Sells Alibaba in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altra Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortive Sets Final Exchange Ratio in Split-Off Exchange Offer in Connection with Altra Transaction – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.