Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake Held by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp; Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 19,748 shares as the company's stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 377,253 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 3.64M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 25,900 shares to 168,100 shares, valued at $299.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 177,585 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 1,656 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 10,596 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 1.92M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 23,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Co owns 187,459 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 0.04% or 642,849 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 520,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 420,341 are owned by Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 106,976 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 10,104 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 546,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 98,660 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Advisors has invested 1.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 52,040 were accumulated by Shelter Mutual Insurance. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parthenon Ltd Llc invested 1.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.42% or 22,411 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 36,710 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.2% or 4,235 shares in its portfolio. Markel, a Virginia-based fund reported 392,000 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 12,756 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Co reported 12,267 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 502,505 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $531.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.