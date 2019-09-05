Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake Has Upped by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Maintained by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 38,270 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 27,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 289,035 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $291.52. About 4.65M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 13,783 shares to 238,967 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 90,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,138 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $137.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,095 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.