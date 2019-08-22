Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Increased Its Position; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Lowered Stake

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 350,917 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortive And Altra Industrial Motion: Exchange Offer Worth Considering Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,432 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 10,509 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & reported 53 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.01% or 932,356 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 992,354 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 31,100 shares. Brinker holds 0.04% or 31,530 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 27,083 shares. 33,401 are owned by Morgan Stanley. De Burlo Gp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 7,698 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 6,839 shares. 13,600 were accumulated by Capital Fund Management. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 10,104 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 124,507 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $176.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 39,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc stated it has 2.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.51% or 6,962 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 70,934 are owned by Parkwood Ltd. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,504 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Cap Prns Lc owns 527,907 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd reported 2.57 million shares or 13.1% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs holds 136,301 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 429,475 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 5.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amica Mutual Com accumulated 0.87% or 67,252 shares.