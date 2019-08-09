Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $13.02 Million; Bollard Group Holding In Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Was Has Lifted

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 23,481 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 55,000 shares to 200,090 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 117,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research, California-based fund reported 68,360 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,141 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 452,540 shares in its portfolio. 8,100 were reported by Diversified Communications. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 100,742 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has 284,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.11M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Laurion Capital LP has 0.03% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 0.04% or 6,457 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated reported 6,839 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 36,823 shares. Sei Invs owns 397,816 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.48 million for 9.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

