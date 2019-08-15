Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Price Declined While Spitfire Capital Increased by $341,000 Its Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Timber Hill Has Cut Position

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.04. About 9.72 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM)

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 348,072 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Management reported 17,990 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Comml Bank N A holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 38,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fin Incorporated accumulated 106,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 100,742 shares. Nordea Investment Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Frontier Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.56 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 51,611 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company reported 229,050 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 420,341 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,270 shares. Balyasny Asset invested in 992,354 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 68,360 shares. Cipher LP owns 41,936 shares.

