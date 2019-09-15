Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Price Declined While Spitfire Capital Boosted Its Holding; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Value Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 379,359 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 172,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 161,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 290,897 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Tru holds 9,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,266 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.06% stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.15% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 192,225 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.68 million shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 115,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Lc accumulated 209,354 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Us Incorporated accumulated 0.37% or 956,524 shares. Victory Management has 0.06% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 342,729 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 10,104 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 12,959 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). First Manhattan reported 175,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco invested in 0% or 381,473 shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 29,900 shares to 173,500 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,966 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,257 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,584 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).