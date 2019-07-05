Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Market Value Rose While Spitfire Capital Has Increased Holding by $341,000; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Stake in Kellogg Co (K) Decreased by $34.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 152,123 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30B market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 5.58 million shares traded or 152.56% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg to reorganize North American business – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Freestone Ltd holds 55,172 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.31% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 9,589 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications holds 0% or 4,484 shares. Natixis reported 313,445 shares. 8,800 are owned by Ledyard Financial Bank. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,763 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 32,677 shares. Kessler Gru Ltd Liability Company has 688 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 420,229 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 65,139 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,700 are owned by 1St Source Comml Bank. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 47,854 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 90,330 shares. 7,168 are owned by Art Advisors Limited. Finemark Commercial Bank & stated it has 0.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Philadelphia Trust owns 74,150 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 17,500 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Inc. Automobile Association holds 10,104 shares. De Burlo Group Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 7,698 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 6,839 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 756,936 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 187,459 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 38,270 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 223,272 shares.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Webcast 2019 Investor Day Live on May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Bullish On Altra Industrial Motion After Fortive Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2018.