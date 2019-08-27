Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding Boosted by Van Den Berg Management I Inc; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Position Boosted by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 2,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 13,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 10,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 20,497 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 29,745 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested in 13,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 452,540 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 932,356 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 8,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.12% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). The Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.08% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0% or 32,955 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 59,390 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 500 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 31,100 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 40,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kennedy Management accumulated 355,148 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 8,703 shares to 524,940 shares, valued at $22.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 45,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 39,650 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 67,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,088 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).