Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Lifted Stake by $8.78 Million as Stock Declined; As Neenah Paper (NP) Market Value Declined, Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding by $393,920

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 93,680 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 336,867 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,966 shares to 168,595 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 980 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 141 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 874 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 55,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc has 148 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 757,961 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com owns 39,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Baskin Incorporated reported 93,269 shares stake. Captrust Financial holds 68 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company invested 0.2% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 549 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 145,476 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 80,842 shares to 91,753 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,484 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Lp holds 80,356 shares. Sg Americas Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.07% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Css Limited Co Il reported 47,044 shares. Castleark Management Limited Company accumulated 0.23% or 201,027 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 546,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Sei Investments has 397,816 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 59,390 shares in its portfolio. Spitfire Capital invested in 161,224 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp accumulated 420,341 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moody Bancorporation Division owns 200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 196,655 shares.