Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Has Increased Its Position; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Share Price Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 309,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.965. About 3.06M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 27.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 167,030 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Completes Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altra/Fortive Tie-Up Looks Compelling, But Focus On Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Stock: Look for a Rally If Tariff Risk Falls – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2.95 million shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 934,294 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has invested 1.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Bessemer stated it has 84 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 364,888 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 31,100 shares. Franklin Inc invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 530 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust holds 23,596 shares. De Burlo Grp has 7,698 shares. The New York-based Laurion Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aperio Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 8,621 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability invested in 341,837 shares. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj owns 12,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,650 shares to 234,830 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,054 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Analysts await Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. GGB’s profit will be $180.69M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Gerdau S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.