Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holder Gates Capital Management Upped Holding by $28.25 Million as Share Value Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Trimmed Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 33,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 38,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 911,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.67M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 841,835 shares traded or 62.83% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Lc reported 7,168 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,734 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 605,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 35,432 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 10,509 shares stake. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 1.94M shares. State Street reported 1.42M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 802,280 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 17,370 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 32,601 shares. Etrade Capital Lc reported 27,414 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability reported 54,064 shares stake. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 0% or 3,141 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $115.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 680,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff And owns 14.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 267,554 shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 37,107 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr has 4,633 shares. Old Point And Fin Services N A has 3.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 67,273 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 7,025 shares. Autus Asset Lc invested in 18,425 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Star Inv Corp invested in 55,116 shares. Altfest L J And stated it has 3,383 shares. Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gulf Bancshares (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 600,183 shares. Roundview Capital Lc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 3.40M shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 142,769 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 74,616 shares or 1% of their US portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,079 shares. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.