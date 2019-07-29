Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

As Business Services businesses, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.42 N/A -0.31 0.00 WEX Inc. 191 6.23 N/A 3.12 64.06

In table 1 we can see Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and WEX Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and WEX Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6% WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WEX Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and WEX Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s upside potential is 46.13% at a $30 average target price. WEX Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $219.83 average target price and a 0.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is looking more favorable than WEX Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, WEX Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -6.08% -4.39% -5.28% 4.48% -17.77% 3.73% WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than WEX Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors WEX Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.