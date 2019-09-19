Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00 TransUnion 73 6.11 N/A 1.61 51.45

Demonstrates Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and TransUnion earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and TransUnion’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, TransUnion which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransUnion.

Analyst Recommendations

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and TransUnion Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 3.70% and its average price target is $84.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and TransUnion has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has -6.63% weaker performance while TransUnion has 45.76% stronger performance.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 8 of the 9 factors Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.