Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

As Business Services businesses, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.41 N/A -0.31 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 53 3.83 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta means Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus target price and a 6.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had bearish trend while ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.