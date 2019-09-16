Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Since Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.45 N/A -0.31 0.00 Insperity Inc. 117 1.03 N/A 3.89 27.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Insperity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Insperity Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insperity Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insperity Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insperity Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has -6.63% weaker performance while Insperity Inc. has 13.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.