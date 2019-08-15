Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.38 N/A -0.31 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 33 0.86 N/A 1.14 20.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. Healthcare Services Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s upside potential is 58.65% at a $30 consensus target price. Competitively Healthcare Services Group Inc. has an average target price of $43, with potential upside of 90.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Healthcare Services Group Inc. seems more appealing than Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares and 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares. 2.4% are Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has stronger performance than Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.