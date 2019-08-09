Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) Comparison side by side

Both Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.38 N/A -0.31 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 202.37 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Spherix Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Spherix Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.02 beta means Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Spherix Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spherix Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Spherix Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has an average price target of $30, and a 59.40% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 1.44% are Spherix Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was less bearish than Spherix Incorporated.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. beats Spherix Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.