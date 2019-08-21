Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Comparison side by side

Both Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.40 N/A -0.31 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 66 3.59 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Envestnet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Envestnet Inc. has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Envestnet Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Envestnet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 51.06% upside potential. On the other hand, Envestnet Inc.’s potential upside is 29.46% and its consensus target price is $74.83. The results provided earlier shows that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. appears more favorable than Envestnet Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares and 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has -6.63% weaker performance while Envestnet Inc. has 45.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Envestnet Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.