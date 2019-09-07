Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Contrasting side by side

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.42 N/A -0.31 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,830 5.59 N/A 86.45 21.82

Table 1 demonstrates Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Booking Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Booking Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Booking Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Booking Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

On the other hand, Booking Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 5.54% and its consensus target price is $2076.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.5% and 97.3% respectively. About 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had bearish trend while Booking Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.