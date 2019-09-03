Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Market Value Declined While Cqs Cayman LP Increased Its Holding; Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Its Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $320,595 as Stock Value Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 19,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 21,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $198.88. About 635,853 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 15,258 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 23/05/2018 – Trelix Now Provides End-to-End Mortgage Fulfillment with the Addition of its Closing Services Solution; 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POS

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement Trust has 16,200 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division reported 2,106 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.61% or 806,038 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 20,425 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 813,059 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 501,362 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 1.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 247,265 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested in 334,367 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Plc has 10,286 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 144,611 shares. New England & Mngmt has invested 1.34% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 2,860 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Haverford reported 3,192 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 436,661 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $590.49M for 31.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,267 shares to 3,059 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WeWork and Peak IPO – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 2.90 million shares to 14.70 million shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,796 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,371 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 5,135 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 14,667 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.05% or 9,840 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability has 7,868 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 1,031 shares. 305,134 are held by Goldman Sachs. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 145 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 2,073 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 195,000 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 48,100 shares. 12,900 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund.