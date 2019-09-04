Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Holder Cqs Cayman LP Raised Stake by $1.28 Million as Share Price Declined; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Jennison Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $6.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 443,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 409,864 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 853,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 991,560 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 8,607 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 17/04/2018 – Patrick McClain Joins Altisource as Senior Vice President, Hubzu Auction Services; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 10/04/2018 – Premium Title Expands National Footprint by Securing Escrow Licensing in Four New States; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

