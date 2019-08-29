Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|22
|1.16
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.75
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 26.94% respectively. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
