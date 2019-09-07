Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

Both Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|21
|1.18
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.13
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 36.07% respectively. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 14.38% stronger performance.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
