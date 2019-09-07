Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

Both Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.18 N/A -4.69 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.13 N/A 0.58 14.19

Demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 36.07% respectively. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 14.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.