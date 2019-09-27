Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00 SEI Investments Company 58 1.56 127.19M 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% SEI Investments Company 219,104,220.50% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. SEI Investments Company on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and SEI Investments Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.7% and 71.1%. Insiders owned roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while SEI Investments Company had bullish trend.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.