Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.11 N/A -4.69 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. Pzena Investment Management Inc has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 63.4% respectively. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.