Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|28
|1.47
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.74
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 21.27%. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has 11.42% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
