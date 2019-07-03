Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 28 1.47 N/A -6.88 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.74 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 21.27%. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has 11.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.