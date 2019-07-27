Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 25 1.20 N/A -6.88 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.59 N/A 0.54 26.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has 12.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.