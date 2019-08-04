Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 24 1.10 N/A -4.69 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 45 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s average target price is $52, while its potential upside is 67.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.7% and 79.4%. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.