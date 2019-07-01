Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 28 1.38 N/A -6.88 0.00 Moelis & Company 39 2.12 N/A 2.29 14.40

Demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Moelis & Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.74 beta indicates that Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Moelis & Company has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Moelis & Company is $48, which is potential 38.69% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 90.2% of Moelis & Company shares. 9.3% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation was more bearish than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.