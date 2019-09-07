Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Both Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.18 N/A -4.69 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.28 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 24.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.