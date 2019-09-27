Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)

Both Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 14.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.