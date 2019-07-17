Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparison side by side

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|26
|1.31
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.21
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 36.07% respectively. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 11.07% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
