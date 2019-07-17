Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparison side by side

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 26 1.31 N/A -6.88 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.21 N/A 0.06 131.64

Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 36.07% respectively. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 11.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.