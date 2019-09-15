Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|20
|1.11
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 27.9% respectively. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 2.88% stronger performance.
