Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 20 1.11 N/A -4.69 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 27.9% respectively. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 2.88% stronger performance.