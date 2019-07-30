Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|25
|1.04
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|20
|2.95
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
Volatility and Risk
Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $31, which is potential 25.97% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 47.5%. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.
