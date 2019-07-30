Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 25 1.04 N/A -6.88 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.95 N/A 1.84 11.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s current beta is 1.74 and it happens to be 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $31, which is potential 25.97% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 47.5%. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.