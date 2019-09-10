Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Contrasting side by side

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.08 N/A -4.69 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 11.19% respectively. 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 28.88% stronger performance.