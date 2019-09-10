Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Contrasting side by side

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|21
|1.08
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 11.19% respectively. 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 28.88% stronger performance.
