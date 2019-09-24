Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 31.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.70% -14.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s competitors have 20.51% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Altisource Asset Management Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.