Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 31.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.70%
|-14.70%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|N/A
|19
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s competitors have 20.51% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.61 shows that Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Altisource Asset Management Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.