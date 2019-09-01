Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|22
|1.11
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 27.59% stronger performance.
