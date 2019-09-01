Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.11 N/A -4.69 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 27.59% stronger performance.