Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|26
|1.31
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 24.28%. 9.3% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|-1.09%
|-1.58%
|3.41%
|3.51%
|-4.04%
|14.58%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
