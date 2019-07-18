Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 26 1.31 N/A -6.88 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 24.28%. 9.3% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.