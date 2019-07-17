Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 26 1.30 N/A -6.88 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.68 N/A 0.64 29.27

Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.