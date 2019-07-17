Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|26
|1.30
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.68
|N/A
|0.64
|29.27
Table 1 highlights Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|-4.13%
|-5.48%
|-5.81%
|0%
|0%
|12.05%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.
