Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Comparing side by side

Both Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 18 1.22 N/A -4.69 0.00 Ashford Inc. 40 0.24 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management Corporation has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ashford Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 20.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Ashford Inc.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.