Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) Holder Putnam Investments Trimmed Its Position by $1.99 Million; Salient Capital Advisors Cut Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $35.86 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, down from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 64,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.72% . The institutional investor held 166,250 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 230,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Altisource Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 456 shares traded. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEMKT:AAMC) has declined 86.11% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAMC News: 15/05/2018 – BenchPrep Announces Strategic Partnership with AAMC; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE ASSET 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.75; 08/05/2018 – Altisource Asset Mgmt 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 13/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 7,200 shares to 59,600 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold AAMC shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 398,688 shares or 12.42% less from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 39,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 8,931 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 17,328 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC). Twin Secs owns 63,535 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 6,725 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 15,109 shares stake. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com owns 166,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 79,026 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,520 shares to 173,954 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

